https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/05/25/new-biden-ad-hits-trump-playing-golf/

I don’t begrudge him leisure time after spending two months (mostly) inside. Other Americans are stir crazy and shaking off cabin fever by enjoying the holiday weekend outdoors as the first wave of the outbreak recedes. He’s entitled to a break too.

But he begrudged Obama his golf outings — a lot. Not just on Twitter but in Fox News interviews.

Naturally Dems were going to pay him back for stuff like this once they had the chance:

Even if he’d never said a word about Obama’s golfing, it would have been political malpractice not to seize on his outing yesterday as attack-ad material. One of Democrats’ most basic critiques of him this fall will be that he’s callous to the public’s suffering, the same criticism thrown at Bush 43 after the “now watch this drive” episode. Bush later gave up golfing following the invasion of Iraq, saying later, “I don’t want some mom whose son may have recently died to see the Commander-in-Chief playing golf.” And Bush could always communicate empathy effectively to blunt attacks that he was uncaring. That’s … not Trump’s forte.

What I don’t understand is why Trump would help Biden out by calling attention to the ad, which he’s done for two days running on his favorite social media platform. (And which he did recently with at least one other critical ad.) Yesterday…

…and today, although this was a response to the media criticism of him golfing more so than Biden’s ad:

He’s totally right about Obama going golfing after an ISIS atrocity. That was in 2014 after they released the gruesome video of James Foley being beheaded. Obama gave a statement to the press denouncing it and then headed straight for the links, his own version of “now watch this drive.” One difference, though: O admitted later that that had been poor “optics” and that he should have been more mindful of the “theater.” Not an admission of wrongdoing, but an admission at least that golfing during a national tragedy is a bad look.

Here’s the ad, followed by an extremely rare appearance from a guy who’s been locked in a basement for two months. Even grandpa gets dressed and pays his respects on Memorial Day. (Trump visited Arlington this morning, by the way, as is customary.)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...