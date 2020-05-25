https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/newsom-issues-new-authoritarian-guidelines-reopening-churches-limit-capacity-25-100-people-eliminate-singing/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) issued new authoritarian guidelines for reopening churches.

President Trump declared all houses of worship “essential” on Friday during the White House press briefing.

States were to open their churches and synagogues THIS WEEKEND!

Democrat Governor Newsom initially pushed back against Trump, then buckled after enormous pressure and decided to reopen churches…with new authoritarian guidelines.

Newsom believes he has the authority to tell Christians they cannot sing in church.

Newsom is also trying to limit the capacity in places of worship to 25% or 100 people maximum.

Fox News has more on this developing story:

[embedded content]

It is important to note that Newsom did not roll out the same guidelines for restaurants.

Where is US Attorney General Bill Barr??

California didn’t set # or % for capacity requirements for reopening of dine-in restaurants, but set guidelines for churches to restrict capacity to 100 people or 25%. How is this not a violation of the 1st Amendment? Sounds like a case for @realDonaldTrump & @TheJusticeDept. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) May 25, 2020

