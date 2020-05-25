https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/nunes-gop-lawmakers-expanding-investigation-special-counsel-operation-will-making-criminal-referrals-mueller-team-video/

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) said the Republicans are expanding their investigation into Mueller’s team of angry Democrats.

Ranking member of the House Intel Committee, Devin Nunes revealed GOP lawmakers will be making criminal referrals of Mueller’s team as well as officials at the DOJ and FBI that were above Mueller.

“We’ve also expanded our investigation into the Mueller team and everything that happened with Mueller and the people at DOJ and FBI that were above Mueller. And so, we will be making criminal referrals in the coming weeks against the Mueller team. We’re just now putting that together and, of course, as always, waiting on more documents that we really need to come out,” Nunes told Fox News host Gregg Jarrett Sunday evening.

Nunes argued that Mueller should have immediately shut down his operation because he knew the dossier had been debunked by the FBI and that there was no coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Nunes specifically called out then-DAG Rod Rosenstein for using Hillary Clinton’s phony Russia dossier in his scope memos authorizing Mueller’s fishing expedition.

The August 2017 scope memo penned by then-DAG Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller was released with redactions a few weeks ago.

Rosenstein wrote a total of three scope memos giving Mueller permission to rove around unchecked in a fishing expedition to not only target Trump officials, but to play defense and cover up the Obama administration’s crimes.

The August 2017 scope memo revealed Mueller investigated Mike Flynn, a 3-star General and Trump’s National Security Advisor for the “crime” of “engaging in conversations with Russian government officials” during the Trump transition.

Brandon Van Grack, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew Weissmann should be at the top of Nunes’s list of criminal referrals!

Rep. Nunes previously made 8 criminal referrals to the DOJ alleging ‘potential violations’ of the law related to the Trump-Russia investigation.

US Attorney General Bill Barr then appointed US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham to investigate the origins of Spygate.

