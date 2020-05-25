https://www.dailywire.com/news/perverted-pyramid-scheme-new-jeffrey-epstein-documentary-reveals-he-allegedly-paid-women-to-bring-him-more-victims

A new documentary claims convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein paid his young female victims to find him new victims.

The four-part docuseries, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” will premiere on Netflix starting Wednesday. A new trailer revealed the alarming information, The New York Post reported. A voiceover says Epstein offered his young victims cash to bring him new victims in an “ever-revolving door of girls.”

“These girls brought other girls too,” the voiceover said.

The Post referred to it as “a perverted pyramid scheme” and reported that Haley Robson spoke to filmmakers about the payments. The Sun reported that Robson told filmmakers she rebuffed Epstein’s advances, but he said he would pay her $200 to bring some of her friends over to meet him. She estimated that she recruited about 24 underage girls to visit Epstein, mostly her friends and classmates.

“It’s a trade. And it goes on and on and on,” Robson said in the trailer.

More from The Sun:

Prosecutors said he amassed a “vast network” of girls as young as 14 who he would lure to his homes and sexually abuse. The documentary goes into detail about how Epstein was able to lure girls to abuse and hears from victims who say they were paid to recruit other victims. It details how a pattern emerged of one friend recruiting two friends who in turn recruited another two friends. Attorney Brad Edwards represents victim Courtney Wild, who he met after the FBI started investigating Epstein, and started building a case against the sex offender.

Edwards explained in the documentary that he and his team created a flow chart of all Epstein’s victims. He said it took 30 days to complete but even then they suspect it could be five times larger than what was initially created.

“We had to prove that this pyramid of underage girls in Palm Beach was true,” Edwards said. “It didn’t start from just a random underage girl walking into the house.”

Epstein committed suicide in prison last August. His close friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been accused of procuring underage girls for the multimillionaire and even sexually abusing them. As The Daily Wire previously reported, Maxwell won’t have to answer questions as part of a civil suit against her just yet. Her attorneys successfully argued that the civil suit should wait until after the criminal investigation into Maxwell’s complicity with Epstein was complete.

The Post reported over the weekend that Maxwell allegedly “trolled trailer parks to find girls for pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein to fuel his insatiable sexual appetite,” according o Prince Andrew’s cousin. The cousin made the claims as part of different Epstein documentary set to air Monday on Investigation Discovery.

