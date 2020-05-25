http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Sn6Zz4SuouI/

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday made his first in-person appearance in over two months by laying a wreath at a veterans park near his Delaware residence for Memorial Day.

Biden visits this memorial park a few miles from his Wilmington home every Memorial Day. There’s usually a ceremony but not this year. We waved to and saluted two groups of vets who were waiting to do their own tributes. pic.twitter.com/Nr2bJfwb0S — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 25, 2020

Biden, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, along with his wife, former second lady Dr. Jill Biden, both wore black masks as they laid the wreath.

“Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, ever forget,” Biden told reporters, with his voice muffled by his mask.

“It feels good to be out of my house,” he added.

Biden says his message to the country on Memorial Day is “Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, ever forget.” Asked about leaving home for the first time in two months, he says, “It feels good to be out of my house.” pic.twitter.com/BpXABWKTOt — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 25, 2020

Since the Chinese coronavirus began, Biden has held virtual campaign events from Wilmington home.

