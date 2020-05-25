http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Sn6Zz4SuouI/

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday made his first in-person appearance in over two months by laying a wreath at a veterans park near his Delaware residence for Memorial Day.

Biden, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, along with his wife, former second lady Dr. Jill Biden, both wore black masks as they laid the wreath.

“Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, ever forget,” Biden told reporters, with his voice muffled by his mask.

“It feels good to be out of my house,” he added.

Since the Chinese coronavirus began, Biden has held virtual campaign events from Wilmington home.

