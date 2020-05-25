https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-identity-man-charged-beating-nursing-home-resident-in-viral-video

Detroit police have revealed the identity of the man who they say is responsible for beating an elderly nursing home resident.

Law enforcement announced the arrest of a 20-year-old male last week in the savage beating of a 75-year-old man inside a Detroit nursing home. Authorities only learned about the incident after video of the disturbing attack went viral on social media.

On Sunday, police announced they had charged Jaden T. Hayden with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, larceny in a building, and two counts of financial transaction device steal/retaining without consent, the Detroit Free-Press reported.

Hayden and his victim reportedly shared a room at the Westwood Rehabilitation Nursing Center in central Detroit.

Police say that Hayden recorded the savage beating on May 15 and then uploaded the footage to social media. It is not clear what provoked Hayden, though authorities have said the attack appears to be “racially motivated,” the Daily Caller reported. Hayden is black and his victim is white.

To make matters worse, police allege that Hayden stole his victim’s credit card after the attack, which left the elderly man hospitalized with head injuries.

“The alleged actions of this defendant are truly and uniquely disturbing. We must be able to trust our loved ones in specialty care facilities. I truly hope that the facts of this case are one of a kind,” Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Hayden is being held on $300,000 bond.

