President Donald Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 5 points in Minnesota, according to a new poll.

A Star Tribune/MPR News/Kare 11 Minnesota poll released Monday showed that in a head-to-head matchup, voters prefer Biden to Trump.

Poll results show:

49% of registered Minnesota voters say they would vote for Biden.

44% of registered Minnesota voters say they would reelect Trump.

7% of registered Minnesota voters say they aren’t sure who they will vote for.

53% of those surveyed say they are not satisfied with Trump’s job performance.

Among independents, Biden and Trump are neck-and-neck with 42% supporting Trump and 41% siding with Biden.

Biden has the advantage with female voters, with nearly 60% backing Biden while 54% of male voters say they would reelect Trump.

The survey polled 800 registered voters between May 18-20. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

