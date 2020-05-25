https://www.theepochtimes.com/president-trump-visiting-arlington-cemetery-fort-mchenry-for-memorial-day_3363632.html

President Donald Trump is visiting Arlington National Cemetery and Fort McHenry during Memorial Day.

A slew of Trump administration officials attended the wreath laying ceremony at the cemetery, the final resting place for more than 14,000 veterans, including some who fought in the Civil War.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Esper, and a military official stood front and center saluting or holding a hand to their heart while the “Star Spangled Banner” played.

Trump then stepped forward and stood with his hands clasped in front of him in front of a large wreath before touching the wreath with a hand and saluting again.

Officials didn’t speak during the ceremony.

Other officials, including Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, attended the ceremony.

President Donald Trump(R) and Vice President Mike Pence participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day in Arlington, Va., on May 25, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump said in a statement: “We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember.”

In a proclamation, the president said that “Americans have answered the call to duty and given their lives in service to our nation and its sacred founding ideals” since the first shots fired in the Revolutionary War.

“As we pay tribute to the lives and legacies of these patriots on Memorial Day, we also remember that they sacrificed to create a better, more peaceful future for our nation and the world. We recommit to realizing that vision, honoring the service of so many who have placed love of country above all else,” he said.

“As Americans, we will always defend our freedom and our liberty. When those principles are threatened, we will respond with uncompromising force and unparalleled vigor. Generation after generation, our country’s finest have defended our republic with honor and distinction. Memorials, monuments, and rows of white crosses and stars in places close to home like Arlington, Virginia and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as well as far-flung battlefields in places like Flanders Field in Belgium and Busan in Korea, will forever memorialize their heroic actions, standing as solemn testaments to the price of freedom,” he continued.

“We will never take for granted the blood shed by these gallant men and women, as we are forever indebted to them and their families.”

President Donald Trump salutes as he participates in a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day in Arlington, Va., on May 25, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

According to an official schedule, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were scheduled to go back to the White House after the ceremony before departing around 11:15 a.m. to Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. They’ll arrive just before noon.

A Memorial Day ceremony at the historic fort, which is a national monument, will honor the veterans who fell during a battle against the British in 1814, which inspired the writing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

About an hour later, the Trumps will head back to the White House in Washington.

Memorial Day is always observed on the last Monday of May. The federal holiday commemorates men and women who died while in military service.

A national moment of remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time. The moment features many Americans pausing whatever they’re doing for a minute of silence.

Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans established what was then known as Decoration Day as a time for decorating with flowers the graves of those who died in war.

The date of May 30 was chosen, likely because flowers would be in bloom all over the country, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Arlington National Cemetery was the site of the first large observance of the day, held that year.

