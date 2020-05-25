https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/roger-stone-becoming-cultural-hero-radical-house-democrats-continue-harassment-president-trump-supporters/

In late February 2020, the Democrat led House Judiciary Committee asked for the DOJ to retain all records related to the Roger Stone indictment.

The Democrats and the Deep State will not let up on their unconstitutional and illegal efforts to harass and oust, President Donald J. Trump from office. And Trump’s supporters, like Roger Stone, are also targets of the Democrats and the Deep State.

Stone responded to the House Judiciary request with the following:

This is not the first time documents have been requested or released related to the Roger Stone case.

In April, a US Attorney released warrants related to Roger Stone. Stone responded with the following:

Although there are private communications contained in the warrants, they prove no crimes,” Stone said in a lengthy statement on his website. “I have no trepidation about their release as they confirm there was no illegal activity and certainly no Russian collusion by me during the 2016 Election. There is, to this day, no evidence that I had or knew about the source or content of the Wikileaks disclosures prior to their public release.” Stone added that “the search warrants and the affidavits used to support them released today clearly demonstrate the overreach of the Mueller investigation.”

Stone has become a cultural icon – with his tatoo of Richard Nixon on his back and now the fact that he was targeted by the Deep State Mueller gang.

One rapper ‘Mint Chip’ put together a song about Stone.

NEW RELEASE! Mint Chip – Roger Stone [Radio Edit] Full lyric video – song will drop on iTunes next week! YouTube link: https://t.co/ROtffe6t7a pic.twitter.com/Vw1KxZbmjz — Mint Chip (@MintChipMusic) May 24, 2020

Roger Stone is a hero and a victim who has gone through hell because he was a supporter of candidate and President Trump.



** To help Roger fight back against Deep State injustice, please assist him with legal costs at StoneDefenseFund.com.

