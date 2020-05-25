https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andy-harris-ocean-city-maryland-reopening/2020/05/25/id/968930

The boardwalk on Ocean City, Maryland, was packed during Memorial Day Weekend, with few face masks in sight.

But Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., cheered “finally” Monday.

“It’s definitely not way too soon,” Harris told “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“In Maryland, just like in the nation, the number of cases that require hospitalization have gone down. Our number of serious cases have gone down. It was time for reopening. I’m glad Ocean City was opening this weekend.”

Ocean City is fully following Gov. Larry Hogan’s phase one of the recovery plan, recommending face masks be worn outdoors but not requiring them.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has asked the governor to allow restaurants to open, at least in part, to allow for better crowd control.

Harris, a physician in training, also told host Greg Kelly his counties are ready to get “back to a normal community feeling to the best extent that we can.”

He also suggested reopening would make things easier on Americans with medical issues.

“During this lockdown, the last 10 weeks, people haven’t gotten cancer screenings, some people haven’t gotten cancer treatments, we know children haven’t been vaccinated, people who have heart attacks probably have been afraid to go to the doctor,” he said. “Bad things can happen during a lockdown and so we really have to start getting things reopened.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

