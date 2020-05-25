https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tara-reade-ilhan-omar-sexual-assault-democratic/2020/05/25/id/968913

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., believes Tara Reade’s claims of sexual assault against Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, and, if it was up to her, Biden would not be the party’s candidate.

“I do believe Reade,” Omar told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied.”

Reade, a former Senate aide to Biden, accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in a corridor on Capitol Hill in 1993. Biden has denied the allegations.

Omar on Twitter also said she would vote for Biden, despite her comments to the Sunday Times. She said the interview took place May 6.

She tweeted:

“Believing survivors is consistent with my values. Yes, I endorsed against Biden, and I didn’t pick him as our nominee. With that said, in this interview I did on May 6th, we talked about that, and quotes aren’t always in context. I will vote for him and help him defeat Trump.”

She added:

“We can’t fend off perceived attacks with attacks on others. This is the most important election cycle of our lifetimes, and we aren’t going to have a chance if we don’t spend our energy in mobilizing and building enthusiasm against Trump. That’s the goal we should all be united on.”

