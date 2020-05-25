https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ahmaud-arbery-shooting-gregory-mcmichael-race/2020/05/25/id/968931

Federal investigators are probing whether the Feb. 23 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger in Georgia who was shot in February is a hate crime, according to CBS News.

The Arbery family attorney announced the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia will also look into why Ahmaud’s shooters were not arrested until two months after he was killed.

Even though Georgia has no hate crime laws, the Justice Department can prosecute hate crimes laws without hate crime statutes.

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael were arrested in connection with the killing May 9. William Bryan, who filmed the killing, was also arrested last week.

Gregory and Travis have reportedly said Arbery was responsible for burglaries in the area. Police, however, have no reports of any similar incidents before the killing.

The Justice Department is also considering a recusal of the first two district attorneys assigned to the case based on a connection with the investigator in the district attorney’s office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

