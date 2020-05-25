https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/memorial-day-robert-wilkie-veterans-affairs-va/2020/05/25/id/968929

Memorial Day is when we should remember the blessings of those who fought to keep the United States free, Robert Wilkie, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, told Newsmax TV.

“Memorial Day means, probably, as much as any day on the calendar,” Wilkie told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.”

“I lived in a world, as a child, when a classmate was sometimes called to the principle’s office, there was always a chance that the classmate was not going to the doctor’s appointment – that there was bad news from Southeast Asia.”

“I’ve seen the sacrifices made,” he continued. “I’ve seen the toll that those sacrifices made on people my age.

“It is a prayer that Americans in the future never have to go through that. But it is also a day when we remember the blessings that we were given . . . to us, not by protesters, or professors or journalists, they were given to us by people who paid the last full measure of diversion, as Mr. Lincoln said.”

He added: “Since the first shots were fired at Lexington, in April of 1875, over a million have given their lives,” Wilkie said. “That is something, that if we forget, then we may as well take the country, fold it up and put it away. Because, we are unique. This system is unique because there are people willing to fight and die for it.”

