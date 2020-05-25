https://www.theblaze.com/news/tara-reade-unlikely-democratic-ally

Tara Reade has found an unlikely Democratic ally: U.S. Rep. llhan Omar.

The Minnesota Democrat revealed in an interview with the Times of London over the weekend that she believes Reade’s accusations against Joe Biden. Reade claims Biden sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s when she worked as an aide in his U.S. Senate office.

“I do believe Reade,” Omar told the British newspaper. “Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied.”

During the interview, Omar also expressed her opposition to Biden’s presidential candidacy, which is not a surprise given that she is one of the most far-left lawmakers in Congress. Omar endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) last year during the Democratic presidential primary.

Omar’s stance on the Reade accusation stands in stark contrast to the perspective of her Democratic colleagues.

Despite loudly declaring “believe all women” during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation, nearly every prominent Democrat has publicly backed Biden in the face of Reade’s allegations.

Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said earlier this month that she would still vote for Biden, despite admitting she believes “something happened” between Reade and Biden.

Biden has vehemently denied Reade’s accusations.

