Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Cali.), the GOP ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said Republicans have expanded their investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe and will be making “criminal referrals” against special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Nunes told Fox News on Sunday that Republicans will be making the criminal referrals “in coming weeks,” against unspecified individuals associated with the Trump-Russia probe.

“We’ve also expanded our investigation into the Mueller team and everything that happened with Mueller and the people at DOJ and FBI that were above Mueller,” Nunes told legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

He said to expect more actions as more information comes out about the circumstances of the launch of the investigation into allegations of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to swing the 2016 election.

“And so, we will be making criminal referrals in the coming weeks against the Mueller team. We’re just now putting that together and, of course, as always, waiting on more documents that we really need to come out,” the California congressman added.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 24, 2019. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Mueller and his team probed the so-called “Russian collusion” allegations but found insufficient evidence to recommend prosecution.

On the program, Nunes told Jarrett his perspective regarding the investigation into the Trump campaign, which he called by its operational name “Crossfire Hurricane.”

“This started as a dirty campaign operation run by the Clinton campaign,” Nunes said. “At some point they got dirty operatives involved, including the dirty cops,” he said.

“Now, remember, in the middle of 2016, the dirty cops that are involved, it’s almost impossible to believe it didn’t reach the highest levels of the Department of Justice, when they opened so-called Crossfire Hurricane,” he said.

Nunes, in a tweet Sunday, announced his appearance on Fox, a message Trump retweeted, with his own comment that called the vindication of his first National Security Adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, “part of the greatest Criminal Hoax in American History!”

The president has variously referred to the alleged agency and investigational bias against him in the lead-up to and execution of Crossfire Hurricane, including as a “witch hunt” and a “Russia hoax.”

Recently, Trump has posted on Twitter about “Obamagate,” alluding to possible top administration involvement in what he believes was a coordinated campaign with him as a target.

Nunes’ comments to Jarrett suggest that the landscape of the investigation into the origins of Crossfire Hurricane may have shifted, with more revelations to be expected and, potentially, charges.

