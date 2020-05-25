https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trump-defends-mortal-sin-golfing-hits-biden-shady-deals-countries/

By Chris White

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Donald Trump addressed an ad Monday morning from former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign hitting the president for golfing as the coronavirus death toll hits a sobering milestone.

The president equated his golf game to a form of exercise in a tweet lashing out at media coverage of Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign ad released Saturday night that criticized Trump for teeing up at his Virginia golf course. Trump said the fake news media made “it sound like a mortal sin” to exercise by golfing.

“Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin – I knew this would happen! What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in 3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual “hit” pieces anyway. They are sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged! They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play. What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate – and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS!”

…vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii – Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Trump continued to criticize the way his golf outing was reported in his Monday tweets.

“They are truly deranged! They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time [former President Barack] Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play.”

The president’s golf game made media rounds Sunday night. The Washington Post published a piece with the headline: “On weekend dedicated to war dead, Trump tweets insults, promotes baseless claims and plays golf.”

The president made similar remarks in a pair of Sunday night tweets responding to a Biden campaign ad slamming Trump for golfing as the coronavirus death toll nears 100,000 in the U.S.

“Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work. Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing,” Biden wrote in a tweet Saturday linking to the add.

Conservatives criticized Obama in 2014 for golfing after announcing the death of journalist, James Foley, at the hands of Islamic State terrorists. Obama condemned the killing and then “spent the rest of the afternoon on the links even as a firestorm of criticism erupted over what many saw as a callous indifference to the slaughter,” the New York Times reported on Aug. 21, 2014.

CNN commentator and former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod defended the president’s golfing Saturday, telling his Twitter followers that, “I don’t begrudge him a round of golf.”

“Yes, it’s hypocritical for @realDonaldTrump to have attacked @BarackObama for seeking some relief from the pressures of the presidency on the golf course when Trump has logged many more rounds,” wrote Axelrod. “It’s also hypocritical to attack Trump for it now if you defended Obama then.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

The post Trump defends his ‘mortal sin’ of golfing, hits Biden for ‘shady deals with other countries’ appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

