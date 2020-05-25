https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-memorial-day-remarks

President Donald Trump commemorated Memorial Day with appearances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, and Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.

What are the details?

The president on Monday appeared at Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony honoring America’s military war heroes.

Trump appeared with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, where the two solemnly stood in unity honoring the country’s war dead at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He later appeared at Fort McHenry, where he promised his administration would eradicate the coronavirus pandemic and keep Americans safe while urging Americans to remember the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price to keep America free.

“I stand before you at this noble fortress of American liberty to pay tribute to the immortal souls who fought and died to keep us free,” Trump told the crowd. “We pledge in their cherished memories that this majestic flag will proudly fly forever.”

Fort McHenry defended Baltimore Harbor during the War of 1812 and served as the inspiration for the poem that was later adapted to be “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

He continued, “In recent months our nation and the world have been engaged in a new form of battle against an invisible enemy. Once more the men and women of the United States military have answered the call to duty and raced into danger. Tens of thousands of service members and National Guardsmen are on the front lines of our war against this terrible virus, caring for patients, delivering critical supplies, and working night and day to safeguard our citizens.”

“[T]his majestic flag will proudly fly forever,” he later added, pointing out that the “dignity, daring, and devotion of the American military” has been “unrivaled anywhere in history and any place in the world.”

He continued, “As one nation we mourn alongside every single family that has lost loved ones, including the families of our great veterans.”

“Together,” he added, “we will vanquish the virus and America will rise from this crisis to new and even greater heights. … No obstacle, no challenge, and no threat is a match for the sheer determination of the American people.”

[embedded content]

Trump attends Memorial Day ceremony at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

