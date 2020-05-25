https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/face-mask-brit-hum-twitter-memorial-day/2020/05/25/id/968932

President Donald Trump took a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask publicly.

Biden, appearing in public Monday for the first time in two months, with wife, Jill, wore a black face mask to lay a wreath at a memorial for the Second World War and Korean War veterans in Delaware. Trump and wife, Melania, did not wear masks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry or while laying a wreath earlier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Trump later retweeted a post by Fox News’ Brit Hume that said: “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today,” with a photo of Biden attached.

Trump, who has refused to cover his face in public as health officials suggest, visited Arlington National Cemetery and the Fort McHenry national monument in Baltimore on Memorial Day. He travels to Florida’s coast Wednesday to watch two U.S. astronauts’ blast into orbit.

The coronavirus pandemic has largely affected Biden’s campaign, though the Democratic presidential frontrunner has stayed active from home – he built a TV studio at his house to keep up with appearances and virtual events.

His advisers say they plan to return to normal campaign activities at some point but have not given a timeline.

