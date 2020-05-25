https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ads-campaign-presidential-election/2020/05/25/id/968914
President Donald Trump has spent more than three times on his campaign as has his challenger Joe Biden.
Since April, Biden’s campaign has paid about $8 million for campaign ads, according to Advertising Analytics.
Trumps re-election committee, along with the Make America Great Again Committee, have purchased roughly $21 million for ads during the same time frame.
Biden has not broadcast television ads since March, with more of his coverage going to digital after the coronavirus pandemic suspended in-person voting.
One digital ad takes a shot at Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as “indecisive” and “unprepared.”
“When coronavirus came, Trump froze like a deer in the headlights,” the narrator said.
Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has spent close to $10 million on television commercials over two months.
Biden has not broadcast a commercial since the general election cycle has begun, but two pro-Biden super PACS have put out ads backing the former vice president.
Advertising Analytics predicts ad spending during the general election will increase from $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion.