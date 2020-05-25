https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-threatens-move-rnc-north-carolina-dem-governor-wont-let-fill-arena/

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that the Republican National Convention will move out of North Carolina if the Democrat governor doesn’t “allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space.”

President Trump was referring to the lock down restrictions implemented by Governor Roy Cooper. Though the convention is not until August, it seems he has not responded to inquiries about whether or not the RNC will be allowed to fill the Spectrum Center in Charlotte where it is set to take place.

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August,” Trump said. “Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space.”

…made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: As Soon As Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos Testified that Joseph Mifsud Worked For the Clinton Foundation, She Was Brutally Targeted and Harassed By the Left

President Trump wrote that though he loves North Carolina, he will be “reluctantly forced to find” a new place to hold the convention if they do not receive more information from the governor soon.

“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August,” he said. “They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

Over the weekend, North Carolina allowed breweries, restaurants and salons to reopen with limited capacity as part of phase two of their three phase reopening.

As things currently stand, the RNC would fall under the same rules for sporting events, meaning only 10 delegates would be allowed into the arena.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

