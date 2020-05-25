https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republican-national-convention-rnc-roy-cooper-north-carolina/2020/05/25/id/968844

President Donald Trump is increasing pressure on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow the Republican National Convention to go on as scheduled in August despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Trump threatened to take the convention to another state if Cooper, a Democrat, does not allow the event to happen at full capacity.

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena,” Trump wrote.

“In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space.

“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.

“This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

The convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 and will have thousands of people from all over the country packed tightly into the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

North Carolina is in phase 2 of its reopening plan from COVID-19 closures. The virus has killed close to 800 people in the state and has infected more than 23,000.

