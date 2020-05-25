https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeffrey-epstein-estate-love-child-sex-offender/2020/05/25/id/968846

As many as 130 people say Jeffrey Epstein could be their father, The Sun reports.

A DNA company, which launched epsteinheirs.com, reports that as many as 130 people have announced the dead financier could be their dad.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in a jail cell last year, was not known to have any children. But if anyone can prove they are his offspring, they would likely be able to claim a piece of his multi-million dollar fortune.

“Jeffrey Epstein was sexually promiscuous for so long that there is a reasonable chance he may have fathered a child,” the founder of DNA firm Morse Genealogical Services, Harvey Morse, told The Sun. “He could even be a grandfather.”

Morse Genealogical Services reports that 386 people have reached out to the DNA company with information relating to him fathering a child.

Morse said about a quarter of the calls have required a deeper dive.

If a solid claim can be established, the company could petition a US court for a DNA test to confirm the genetic link, Morse said.

And while he isn’t ready to do that, he said, “You never know who is going to call each day.”

