This is why Biden has been hiding in his basement for months.

Creepy Joe left his Delaware basement for the first time in over two months on Monday.

And he looked like a weak fool with his face mask on.

A video of 77-year-old Biden looking very frail sparked concerns over his health.

Biden shuffled his feet and gripped his wife’s hand as he walked over to his car as he was leaving the veterans memorial in Delaware.

One observer said, “People suffering from dementia often have a certain distinct walk. This is what it looks like.”

WATCH:

And people noticed.

