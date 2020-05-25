https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/video-biden-looking-frail-veterans-memorial-sparks-concerns-health/

This is why Biden has been hiding in his basement for months.

Creepy Joe left his Delaware basement for the first time in over two months on Monday.

And he looked like a weak fool with his face mask on.

A video of 77-year-old Biden looking very frail sparked concerns over his health.

Biden shuffled his feet and gripped his wife’s hand as he walked over to his car as he was leaving the veterans memorial in Delaware.

One observer said, “People suffering from dementia often have a certain distinct walk. This is what it looks like.”

WATCH:

People suffering from dementia often have a certain distinct walk This is what it looks like: pic.twitter.com/LqYZJOYjzA — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew) May 25, 2020

And people noticed.

People walk out of hospitals after quadruple bypass heart surgery with more strength than this. Something is definitely way wrong with Joe Biden’s health. Maybe more than just Dementia. https://t.co/ITeZfIGPGP — AnthemRespect (@AnthemRespect) May 25, 2020

Jeez, Joe looks in really bad shape. pic.twitter.com/D5mQRkXSDV — CHIZ (@CHIZMAGA) May 25, 2020

Not a good look for somebody running for President …pic.twitter.com/OWKYbj249Z — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) May 25, 2020

The DNC is really just abusing this man! Elder abuse will not win them the election. https://t.co/J1Q2AfCqKs — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2020

This is awkward to watch on a couple of levels. But Jill was supposed to get in the wide open door and he didn’t know it. She went with it because the press was there. This is elder abuse. https://t.co/5auunHn5bX — CrownWife (@crownwife) May 25, 2020

He does seem frail:https://t.co/oVXbxyJkWr — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 25, 2020

