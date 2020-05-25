https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/vote-mail-real-problem-ballot-harvesting/

Why are so many Americans concerned about the vote-by-mail actions in Michigan and California? Do you understand what the Democratic governors of those states are doing? They have decreed that ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in those states so the their votes can be submitted by mail. Coronavirus is the governors’ reason.

Here’s one of the problems with that: ballot harvesting. If people receive unasked-for ballots in the mail, ballot harvesting will occur — when another person gathers ballots from neighbors or family or others to submit those ballots for them. Since typically only 50% of registered voters vote, ballot harvesting allows votes to be cast on behalf of people who normally don’t participate in elections. So how can anyone be sure that the harvester didn’t make the selections on the ballot after getting the voter to sign an empty ballot? Or that the harvester didn’t change some of the selections?

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats turned in thousands of harvested ballots in California, whose impact reportedly helped reverse six California congressional elections that had Republicans winning. In Michigan in 2016, Democrats tried to submit thousands of ballots after the election that were harvested in Detroit (Wayne County) for Hillary Clinton. So many additional ballots were submitted that there were thousands more votes than the number of actual registered votes tallied on the voting machines in some districts. A federal judge then stopped the ensuing recount.

So what is wrong with mailing ballots to all registered voters as the governors of California and Michigan are attempting to do, where voters who have not requested ballots will receive one, along with some who may have moved, died or not voted in years? Ballot harvesting! Someone else could actually make the selections and then submitting the ballots.

It is easy to spot ballot harvesting when someone shows up with thousands of ballots for submission as was done in Wayne County in 2016 for Clinton. But the harvesters have gotten smart. They now mail the completed ballots one at a time as if the voter were mailing them. How do you spot harvesting then?

TRENDING: Mail-in elections already encountering problems, serious accusations of fraud

Voting by mail is not the issue. The issue is unilaterally mailing ballots to people who did not request the mail-in ballots. Those people are prey to the harvesters, even if it is just one voter, an elderly person at home or in a nursing home whose ballot is harvested by a family member. When some other family member takes the ballot of the elderly or ill and then fraudulently votes with it, that is wrong. It’s dishonest. It negates the process of democracy.

Mail-in ballots, therefore, should only be sent to those voters who specifically request them. By arbitrarily mailing ballots to all Americans, the entire election is ripe for the fraud of ballot harvesting.

It appears that the governors of California and Michigan actually want harvesting for 2020, like what happened in 2016 in Michigan and 2018 in California. This year, coronavirus provides the justification for mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting and the attendant fraud.

While Democrats had everyone looking for collusion/conspiracy between Trump and Russians to affect the 2016 election, Democrats were happily practicing ballot harvesting to try to negate a national election and to reverse congressional elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

