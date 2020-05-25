https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/brett-kavanaugh

Look. Reasonable people agree that sexual predators should be crucified. But, a presumed predator still has a right to a fair and speedy trial. And that trial is to be held before a judge and a jury of accused’s peers. And thank God for that.

I take issue with a person who seeks justice after the statute of limitations of sexual assault expired by speaking to a reporter instead of the police. When an accuser speaks to a reporter rather than the police, they have essentially opened a jury trial only there is not a judge presiding to keep order.

Let’s take a look back at how the media handled Kavanaugh and Ford during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice in this Crowder Classic. Take it away, Steven…

