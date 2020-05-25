https://www.westernjournal.com/watch-woman-rents-cherry-picker-sing-seniors-memorial-day/

In the past few months, many people have been focusing on what they can do to help themselves, keep themselves safe or get ahead in life. That’s pretty standard even in less stressful times, but it seems to really ramp up when we face potential hardship.

Then there are those who are more determined to give, serve and bless when times are difficult. Using their various talents, they bring life and hope to those around them.

Colette Hawley uses her voice.

“Since the start of nursing home lockdowns during Covid-19, I have been singing free shows outside nursing homes,” she shared on her GoFundMe page, which she started so that people could help in their own way as she continued helping in hers.

“I want to continue doing this throughout the summer. Seniors will be quarantined/protected for much longer than the rest of us. They will need our love and support throughout. Any donation is so greatly appreciated. With love and gratitude, Coco.”

“Hey All! I’m putting together a road trip to Illinois senior care facilities; every county in the state, every nursing home possible,” she posted along with a video of her singing in April. “I’d like to do this ASAP. Any help you can give to my cause will be greatly appreciated. If I can do Illinois, I will add another state after that. I’m looking at you New York!”

So the singer began her journey to bring a little cheer to the elderly, keeping her fans informed with her posts on social media as she headed out.

“HEY PARK RIDGE PEOPLE!” she shared on Facebook. “I’m hitting the road TODAY SATURDAY MAY 2, with Coco’s Songs for Seniors – all the way uptown to outside The Summit!

“Starting at 1pm, I’ll be on Touhy, across from the residence, singing some songs and holding up signs for the seniors that I hope can hear & see me! If you’re passing by, honk that horn and give a wave! It’s shaping up to be a beautiful day.”

Of course, along with a stellar outfit and amazing voice, she added another layer of pizazz: a cherry-picker, from which she sang her heart out.

“Rented a cherry picker and sang to the windows of residents at Chicago Methodist Senior Services today,” she updated followers on Friday.

“Was on WGN (below- enjoy my mom yelping and her closed captioning. Lolol) @ 6pm. Was also on Fox at 5pm. Great day at a great place. I’ve been wanting to do this for a while – if I can do this kind of thing you can sure do yours too.”

“Wanted to do something special for Memorial Day,” she tweeted, along with video proof, on Sunday.

“Such an incredibly hard time for them. I love, respect & value our seniors. NO ONE IS DISPENSABLE. Offering free shows to nursing homes.”

The video showed the singer performing crowd favorites while suspended in the air, the cherry picker’s basket decked out in American flags and pinwheels in honor of Memorial Day.

I rented a Cherry Picker to sing to Seniors(close but not too close!)Wanted to do something special for Memorial Day. Such an incredibly hard time for them. I love, respect & value our seniors. NO ONE IS DISPENSABLE. Offering free shows to nursing homes. ❤️coco’s songs 4 Seniors. pic.twitter.com/Rnw6572eTw — Colette Hawley (@HawleyColette) May 24, 2020

“I thought they really need something on this day, and to know we haven’t forgotten them and aren’t just going to blow past them on this important day,” she told the New York Post.

Many have been cheered by Hawley’s giving spirit and musical talent. Even Mark Cuban shared her post and applauded her work.

It would seem that Hawley found just the right way to celebrate and let people know that even if they’re isolating, they’re not forgotten.

