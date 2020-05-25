https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/whitmer-admits-cant-tell-trump-really-thinks/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she censors her criticisms of President Donald Trump to ensure that Michigan continues to receive aid from the federal government.

Asked in an Axios interview if she censors her comments about POTUS “for the sake of continuing to receive federal assistance,” Whitmer said, “Yes.”

Whitmer also said she has worried about criticism from Trump over Twitter.

TRENDING: Trump: ‘I have a chance to break the Deep State’

“The worst night sleep that I’ve gotten in the last 10 weeks is when he has attacked me on Twitter,” Whitmer told Axios.

The Michigan governor has sparked protests in her state over strict stay-at-home orders prohibiting Michigan residents from visiting their family and friends, holding public and private gatherings of any kind, and restricting which businesses may operate.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal,” Trump tweeted May 1.

The full Axios interview with Whitmer will air Monday on HBO.

Should Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer uncensor herself to tell President Trump what she REALLY thinks? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Despite protests against her strict lockdowns, the Whitmer has not backed down.

Whitmer has said that her executive orders are “not optional” during a press conference. “I expect people to follow the law. These executive orders are not a suggestion. They’re not optional. They’re not helpful hints,” Whitmer said May 11.

She also blamed politics for the pushback and protests against her orders.

“There is a lot of politics at play here, unfortunately,” Whitmer told Fox News in May. “The protests are very political in nature instead of being focused on the stay-at-home order.”

“But I’ve been focused on doing my job, and I’m going to keep doing that and I’m not going to apologize about that,” Whitmer said, before adding, “I’m not changing the way I run this state because of some protests.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

