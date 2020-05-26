http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HaAbPtmj_Bs/

Twitter applied a fact check to President Donald Trump on Tuesday because he claimed that voter fraud was more likely under the Democrats’ proposed nationwide vote-by-mail system — something even Democrats once believed.

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Jerry Nadler, 2004: “Paper Ballots Are Extremely Susceptible to Fraud” @CSPAN https://t.co/l0YXmkx3NY — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 27, 2020

Yet Twitter does not apply the same standard to inaccurate or speculative statements by Democrats. Case in point: the “very fine people” hoax, claiming Trump praised neo-Nazis who rioted in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

As Breitbart News has demonstrated extensively, Trump never praised the neo-Nazis, but in fact said they should be “condemned totally”

He praised non-violent protesters, both left and right, on either side of the debate over a statue. And he specifically condemned the murder of left-wing protester Heather Heyer by a neo-Nazi as an act of “terrorism.”

Yet Democrats have repeated the “Charlottesville hoax,” over and over — long after CNN’s Jake Tapper himself admitted that it was not true: “[H]e’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people.”

For example:

How far is it from the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville – Trump’s “very fine people” – chanting “You will not replace us” to the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh saying Jews “were committing genocide to his people.” Not far at all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2019

Trump promised affordable health care, then tried to rip care away from millions. Said he was for working people, then passed a tax bill benefitting the top 1% & corporations. He’s ripped babies from their parents & called neo-Nazis “fine people.” It’s time for a new president. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 15, 2019

The violence in Charlottesville was caused by Neo-Nazis and white supremacists attempting to spread their hateful and racist ideology. pic.twitter.com/eUGliACgwn — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 16, 2017

There is no “both sides” when white supremacists carrying torches march down the street and someone is killed #charlottesville — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) August 15, 2017

Congress must censure @realDonaldTrump for his repulsive defense of white supremacy in the wake of #Charlottesville. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 18, 2017

Instead of seeking to unify the country as promised, @POTUS has doubled down on encouraging white supremacists post-Charlottesville. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2017

But instead of looking for ways to stop the rise of white supremacy, the President has only stoked the flames. He has called extremists “fine people” and illegally coordinated with the NRA, his biggest independent booster, to get himself elected.https://t.co/0jZAd1Bn26 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 14, 2018

Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists & terrorists who showed up in Charlottesville. Is he sending a signal? Everyone must be careful. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 13, 2017

There is no “both sides” when white supremacists carrying torches march down the street and someone is killed #charlottesville — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) August 15, 2017

The President defended Neo-Nazis who murdered a woman in Charlottesville. The Dept of Justice sued him for not renting to Black tenants. He launched his campaign by calling Mexicans “rapists.” He banned Muslims. The President is racist. And that should make you uncomfortable. https://t.co/RapKlDB99K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2019

No, “both sides” are not responsible for a neo-Nazi terrorist murdering a woman in Charlottesville. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 15, 2017

Other Democrats have falsely referred to Trump, and members of his staff, as white supremacists in general:

Three headlines: 1. The US held a record number of migrant children in custody in 2019. https://t.co/xnjQQhsrOH 2. Hate crimes hit a 16-year high in 2018. https://t.co/AB1AGDVWNf 3. One of the president’s senior advisors is an avowed white supremacist. https://t.co/zu9k6rrgiM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 13, 2019

Today I was asked whether the president is a white supremacist. I said yes. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 8, 2019

There is no record of Twitter ever fact-checking these false claims, which have disturbed and divided the nation.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

