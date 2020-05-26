https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/4-killed-19-shot-st-louis-memorial-day-weekend-stl-mayor-goes-msnbc-gripe-party-lake-ozarks-instead/

Four people were killed and 19 were shot in St. Louis City over the Memorial Day Weekend including a 16-year-old boy who was killed and a 14-year-old girl who was shot.

Via KMOV.com

19 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis during violent Memorial Day weekend | ‘A sad, tragic beginning to summer’ https://t.co/ILtF1xnUBA via @KMOV — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) May 26, 2020

But rather than focusing on the violent weekend back home in St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson went on MSNBC to gripe about some kids at a pool party in Lake of the Ozarks.

Krewson was upset that the kids were not social distancing or wearing masks in a pool.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Tonight, I joined @MSNBC to discuss the serious situation at the Lake of the Ozarks. If you were part of a group that didn’t socially distance or wear masks, please, for the health of your family, coworkers and friends, stay home for the next 14 days.https://t.co/tlERPVoxHe — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) May 26, 2020

For the record, healthy teens and 20-year-olds have about a 0.0% chance of dying from the coronavirus.

