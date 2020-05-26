https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/4-killed-19-shot-st-louis-memorial-day-weekend-stl-mayor-goes-msnbc-gripe-party-lake-ozarks-instead/

Four people were killed and 19 were shot in St. Louis City over the Memorial Day Weekend including a 16-year-old boy who was killed and a 14-year-old girl who was shot.
But rather than focusing on the violent weekend back home in St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson went on MSNBC to gripe about some kids at a pool party in Lake of the Ozarks.

Krewson was upset that the kids were not social distancing or wearing masks in a pool.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

For the record, healthy teens and 20-year-olds have about a 0.0% chance of dying from the coronavirus.

