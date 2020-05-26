https://www.theepochtimes.com/4-minneapolis-officers-involved-in-death-of-man-fired_3365628.html

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the death of a Minneapolis man while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department, according to a news release issued by the Minneapolis Department of Public Safety.

In an update, the Associated Press reported that the four officers who were involved in the detainment and the subsequent death of the black Minneapolis man were fired from the police department.

Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis mayor spoke up regarding the incident in a Twitter post, saying that the choice to fire the officers in question was “the right call.”

The FBI was made aware of the situation after a video of the incident surfaced, according to the news release. In the video recorded by a bystander, a police officer knelt on top of the man’s neck while arresting him as he pleads with the officer that he couldn’t breathe, ABC News reported.

The man whose neck was knelt on by the officer was then later taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance, but did not survive long after admission.

The identity of the subject will be released after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office has conducted the preliminary autopsy and families have been notified.

As indicated by ABC News, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be joining the FBI on the investigation into the incident, and all body camera footage related to the incident will be turned in to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension—the division that is usually responsible for shootings as well as in-custody related deaths.

The incident in question occurred on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue south a little after 8 p.m. on Monday, May 25, the news release stated.

John Elder, the Minneapolis Police spokesperson, said that prior to the incident, officials were sent to the location in question to conduct an investigation based on a report of fraud. Officials, then equipped with the description of the suspect, were dispatched to the scene, according to a statement issued by the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence,” the statement read.

“Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers,” according to the statement. After the officers were able to get the subject in handcuffs, they realized that the man was experiencing medical distress and an ambulance was called.

The statement indicated that no weapons were used during the arrest.

Medaria Arradondo, the Minneapolis Police Chief, addressed the issue of the use of the knee on the arrestee’s neck during the arrest, and said, “We clearly have policies in place regarding placing someone under control.”

Arrendondo also said that there will be a full internal investigation conducted based on the actions seen in the video, ABC News reported.

The police officers in question connected to the video and the incident were put on administrative leave with pay.

The identities of both parties will not be released until interviews have been conducted, the news release stated.

