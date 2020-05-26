https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/endorsement-AFL-CIO-richard-trumka/2020/05/26/id/969064

The AFL-CIO is backing Joe Biden for president, The Washington Post reports.

The largest coalition of labor unions showed their support for Biden on Tuesday after the organization’s top official promised to help Biden defeat President Donald Trump.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told The Washington Post that his group will be “playing hard” in about a dozen battleground states where it plans to urge members to support his candidacy.

“Joe Biden has demonstrated his character,” Trumka told the newspaper. “We look forward to helping him get elected president and changing the direction of the country.”

The AFL-CIO includes 55 unions representing 12.5 million workers.

The union boss said the group hopes to pull working-class voters from Trump. In 2016, Trump focused on making promises to workers, which led to wins in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trumka said those states are on their list of places to convert back to blue along with Minnesota, New Mexico, Florida and Arizona.

“We’ll be educating and mobilizing our members,” Trumka said.

He did not indicate how much money the unions plan to spend on their efforts.

In a statement provided by his campaign, Biden said he was “honored and humbled to have earned the endorsement.”

“In the face of COVID-19 we’re seeing without any doubt how important unions are to this country — fighting for their workers to have personal protective equipment, for paid leave, and for safer workplaces,” the statement said, adding, “As we come out of this crisis, there is an incredible need and opportunity to create good-paying, union jobs across the country and ensure the United States owns the 21st Century.”

Trumka said now that Trump has a record, the group will use it.

“Now the president has a record. The record that he has shows that he was willing to do a number of things to hurt workers,” said Trumka.

He blamed Trump’s slow response to the virus and other actions he took to cause harm to front-line workers.

A video released Tuesday showed how union leaders are working to persuade some Trump voters to switch sides and support Biden.

“Some working people, desperate for a rapid departure from business as usual, took a chance on Trump. Look, I get it. And then, over the past four years, the president showed his true colors,” Trumka says in the video highlighting the endorsement.

