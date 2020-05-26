https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/allen-west-motorcycle-crash-texas/2020/05/26/id/969052

Former Rep. Allen West, R-Fla., says he is lucky to be alive after a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

He made his comments during an interview on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show on Tuesday.

West, who is now a candidate to head the Republican Party of Texas, was hospitalized after being injured in the crash.

“I got bandages on both arms and lost a lot of skin there,” he said. “Lost skin on my face, dislocated my shoulder and maybe had a slight fracture. I got a couple of bad lacerations in my right palm and across my left knee.”

West said he also suffered a concussion.

The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on Interstate 35 outside Waco.

“I don’t know if it was another car or it was the guy on a motorcycle behind me, but they clipped my back wheel and I went flying,” he said.

West told Kilmeade he never lost consciousness.

“I remember the bike going out from under me,” he said. “I could feel it just slipping from the back and, as you’re taught, you let go of the bike, you don’t want to hang on to it. That could really cause the worst injury.”

He added: “And it’s hard to fight back the tears when you think about all the people that were praying for you. I just want to thank them, thank the staff at Baylor Scott & White [hospital] down in Waco, Texas. Because I shouldn’t be alive. Most people don’t survive an accident like that,” he said.

West went home from the hospital on Monday, according to CNN.

