Alyssa Milano had quite the holiday weekend.

The mostly activist/sometimes actress on Saturday posted a virtue-signaling tweet showing her crocheted face mask and encouraging others to post similar photos. But Milano got mocked into oblivion for it, given the relatively large holes in crocheted objects.

She then lashed out with rough language for her critics, calling them “a**holes” in one tweet and saying her mask “has a filter in it for f***’s sake” in another.

Now what?

Then on Memorial Day, Milano hopped back on Twitter to seemingly praise a mob of shoppers who cursed out and drove off a woman from a supermarket for not wearing a mask.

(Content warning: Profanity in video):

“Never been prouder of growing up in Staten Island,” she wrote in reference to the viral video.

How did folks react to Milano’s ‘never been prouder’ declaration?

As you would expect, plenty of leftists support Milano’s tireless activism on their behalf, and they showed it with comments in support for her tweet.

But others weren’t charmed in the least:

“You’re the most Un-American person I have ever encountered Alyssa. Your failures in life are well deserved.”

“You’re proud of this behavior???”

“I started loving you decades ago, but it has been harder & harder to support you as the years go by. I ABSOLUTELY agree with wearing masks, but the fact that you condone & support this type of behavior is horrible. Instead of growing up you seem to be more childish all the time.”

“The people yelling with masks are likely spreading more virus than a silent maskless person.”

“Oh …. you like bullies??”

“Reread ‘1984,’ or probably for the first time.”

“Yes, let’s encourage people to become angry mobs. OR, someone could have gone over to an employee and asked they speak to the customer without the mask. OR, if the store doesn’t have a policy of requiring masks, the screaming lunatics should shop somewhere else. But, you do you.”

“Proud?!? Treating people like that is disgusting.”

“Yeah because Mob Rule is the best!”

What’s the background?

Regarding the video in question, a number of customers began screaming demands at the maskless woman such as “Get the f*** out of here!” and pointing to the store’s exit while others were heard hollering “get out!” and calling her a “dirty a** pig!” The woman reportedly left the store in keeping with her fellow customers’ demands.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month ordered residents to cover their faces while in public.

A spokesperson for ShopRite — where the incident took place — told CBS News in a statement Monday that the incident occurred two weeks ago and that store management reported it to authorities. ShopRite added to the network that customers who notice others without face coverings should tell customer service instead of taking the matter into their own hands.

Anything else?

Milano — also a rabid #MeToo advocate against sexual assault — last month wrote about why she still supports Democrat Joe Biden for president despite sexual assault allegations against him, arguing “the world is gray” and in need of more “nuance.” She got hammered as a hypocrite for her Biden defense, particularly because she believed oppositely when then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — whom President Donald Trump nominated — was similarly accused.

