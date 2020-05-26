https://pjmedia.com/culture/jeff-reynolds/2020/05/26/amazon-wont-allow-a-negative-review-of-toilet-paper-from-china-n428965

Toilet paper from China wouldn’t even have been a product to contemplate in the before-times. Back when people could buy goods and services, in exchange for paper representing currency. Amazon could fulfill any order any time. Back in the before-times. Then came the lockdowns in response to the CCP coronavirus pandemic, and life as we knew it ceased. Lots of people engaged in panic shopping.

Toilet paper was, inexplicably, one of the first products to experience shortages, and it’s still not fully back in stock on store shelves two months later. Some folks got out ahead of the curve and ordered it online. There was so much panic buying, however, that even Amazon experienced delays and shortages. Some orders for things in short supply, like toilet paper, are only now being fulfilled. What customers have received has not always matched the product description. In fact, toilet paper from China is being substituted for Charmin or Angel Soft, and the reviews leave a lot to be desired.

A friend of mine posted this on social media:

So I’ll share a story. When all this craziness started and the run on TP began, I decided to order some safety stock of toilet paper from Amazon. I ordered a 20 pack of toilet paper. Wait time was going to be long, but no big deal since I already had a bunch of toilet paper here. No doubt, the stuff was coming from China. Well, it finally arrived on Saturday. And THIS is what I got. (ETA- that’s a normal American roll of toilet paper on top. Scamming Chinese crap on the bottom) Needless to say, I was pretty salty.

The picture of the product versus expectation says it all:

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Amazon would not allow my friend to leave a negative review of this cheap toilet paper from China:

from Amazon Customer on May 24, 2020 Are you kidding me with this? As you kidding me? So I paid for, and waited 2 months for what turned out to be 1/4 scale rolls of toilet paper. Yay… More Chinese scams. Time to remove this product, Amazon.

Here’s a pic of their response:

Their response says,

Thank you for submitting a customer review. Thank you for submitting a customer review on Amazon. After carefully reviewing your submission, your review could not be posted to the website. While we appreciate your time and comments, reviews must adhere to the following guidelines: Amazon Community Guidelines A few common issues to keep in mind: Your review should focus on specific features of the product and your experience with it.

Feedback on the seller or your shipment experience should be provided at www.amazon.com/feedback. We do not allow profane or obscene content. This applies to adult products too. Advertisements, promotional material or repeated posts that make the same point excessively are considered spam. Please do not include URLs external to Amazon or personally identifiable content in your review. Any attempt to manipulate Community content or features, including contributing false, misleading, or inauthentic content, is strictly prohibited.

No further word on which aspect of the Community Standards my friend violated, but it appears they will not allow any criticism of our Chinese overlords.

