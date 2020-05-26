http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Bw7grkyZ2fk/

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump’s supporters did not realize they were “pawns” in his “political game” to get reelected by making wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic a political choice instead of a health directive.

On wearing masks, Behar said, “There’s certain rules that you have to follow, you know, you can’t drive if you’re drunk. You have to wear a seatbelt. You’re not allowed to smoke in public, things like that, that you sign away your freedom in a way to be restricted in your car. And if you don’t abide by this, you go to jail, or you’re fined. The rules being distorted by Trump and his enablers in the Congress, in particular, the leaders in Congress who are enabling him, he’s playing a political game with people’s lives. And these people do not realize that they are pawns in his game. He only wants to be reelected. He doesn’t really care if you live or die.”

She continued, “I mean, witness the fact that he went golfing on Memorial Day when the names are being printed in The New York Times about how many people have died. He couldn’t care less. He wants to turn people against each other so that he gets reelected. Let’s take the example of the church. Does anybody really believe that he’s so religious and cares so much about people going to church? No, he doesn’t. He only wants to turn you against each other, religion against other religion. ”

She added, “One of the priests I know is saying you can really basically worship the Lord from anywhere. I believe in Islam. It is a fact that you could pray in your living room, in your bathroom, in your kitchen, anywhere you want. If you are in touch with God, you can pray wherever you are. No, he has to say go and open the churches. Why does he fiddle with people’s lives, is what I want to know?”

She concluded, “School children are now forced to wear bulletproof backpacks. Why is it that their freedoms are being impinged upon, but yours are not because you don’t want to wear a mask? Why are you more important than those children?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

