Last week Joe Biden appeared on the The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne tha God and told the black community, “you ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him over President Trump.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black,” said Biden.

At first, Biden’s campaign tried to spin the former VP’s comment as a joke.

But black voters were outraged at Biden’s disgusting comment.

So he attempted to do some damage control with an ‘apology.’

“I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted,” said Biden in a call with black business leaders last Friday.

On Tuesday, Biden blamed his own racist comment on Charlamagne tha God for “being a wise guy.”

Not a good look, Joe!

WATCH:

Joe Biden blames the Charlamagne tha God for his racist comments: “he was being a wise guy” pic.twitter.com/6gIizIgIYZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 26, 2020

Charlamagne tha God has been blasting Biden over the last week.

The Breakfast Club radio host on Sunday warned that Democrats could face a “voter depression” in November because people still aren’t enthusiastic about Biden.

