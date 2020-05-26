https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-joe-biden-blames-charlamagne-tha-god-for-making-racist-you-aint-black-remark

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared on Tuesday to blame “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God for the “you ain’t black” remark that he made last week, which was widely deemed as racist, saying that he made the remark because Charlamagne Tha God was “being a wise guy.”

“Well, first of all, um, you know, I, uh, it was a mistake, number one,” Biden said. “And I was smiling when he asked me the question.”

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with him,” Biden continued. “He was being a wise guy and I responded in kind, I shouldn’t have done that.”

During the interview on “The Breakfast Club” last week, Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden was widely slammed for his remarks by prominent members of the black community, including athletes, business owners, politicians, and celebrities.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said during an interview on Fox News:”Well, I’m not going to whitewash his arrogant, insensitive, painful comment that he made,” Scott said. “It tells me that he has taken the black vote for granted and he will continue to do so. This is not the first time we have had rhetoric from the vice president that has been offensive.”

“It was Senator Kamala Harris that called attention to vice president Biden’s ignorance on the issue of school busing,” Scott continued. “It was Senator Cory Booker who called him onto the carpet for the crime bill. So, his record has been called into question by his own party. The thing I hear right now from his party, however, crickets. It is quiet as a church mouse right now on the left. I’m tired of hearing people put democrats on a perch when it comes to offensive, racially offensive comments and they hold Republicans to a very different standard.”

BET founder Robert Johnson, who is America’s first black billionaire, responded, “Vice President Biden’s statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell Black people, the descendants of slaves, that they are not Black unless they vote for him. This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that Black people owe him their vote without question; even though, we as Black people know it is exactly the opposite. He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets.”

Famed running back Herschel Walker also took a shot at Biden, writing on Twitter: “Wow. I just watched former Vice President @JoeBiden… Does he not understand that black and brown skinned people can think for themselves. You don’t determine who we vote for.”

