Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), one of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s leading VP contenders, admitted last month that her husband, who has now recovered from the novel coronavirus, was treated with hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted by President Donald Trump as a potential “game changer” against the China-originated virus.

Still, Klobuchar bashed President Trump on Wednesday for taking the drug, which is often given in combination with azithromycin, as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

“Well, I think that I listened to the science there. I believe he did briefly take that drug … or some drug like it, but I think that we have to listen to the science and you have to listen to your doctors with what is going to work in each individual situation,” the Deomcrat admitted to host Michael Smerconish, according to The Washington Examiner.

“Sometimes, you might have other conditions that make it so you can’t take certain drugs,” she added. “Sometimes your own condition with the virus wouldn’t demand. I think people have to look at what works. I believe in science, something this president has been not listening to.”

The senator’s husband, John Bessler, is currently out of the hospital and teaching his classes remotely, Klobuchar shared with Smerconish in April.

However, the apparent success of the drug with her own husband did not stop Klobuchar from ripping Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure.

“They say that hydroxychloroquine can lead to hallucinations,” the senator posted in response to a Trump tweet.

Others on the Left who’ve seen success from the FDA-approved drug touted by Trump are seemingly hesitant to admit even this much.

For example, actress Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, admitted weeks after her recovery that the drug likely broke her fever she contracted COVID-19, though she emphasized the drug’s apparent side-effects.

“I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched, and then the fever started,” Wilson told Gayle King on CBS “This Morning.” “Chills like I’ve never had before.”

“On day nine, they gave me chloroquine,” she continued. “And I know people have been talking about this drug, but I can only tell you that, I don’t know if the drug worked or if it was just time for the fever to break, but my fever did break.”

“But the chloroquine had such extreme side effects,” Wilson added. “I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo. I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak.”

In March, “Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim, more forthright about the drug early on, credited his COVID-19 recovery to hydroxychloroquine, calling it the “secret weapon” to his stabilized health.

Last month, an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors found hydroxychloroquine was deemed the most highly rated treatment for COVID-19.

