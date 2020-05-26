https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/bill-requiring-churches-allow-guns-worship-passes-state-house/

(WWL-TV) — NEW ORLEANS — As Rev. Bill Terry walks in front of the memorial for murder victims outside his church, St. Anna’s Episcopal Church on Esplanade Avenue, he says he knows more guns are not the answer.

“We started this in 2007 and it ended in 2012 because we ran out of room,” said Terry, as he pointed at the wall on Monday night.

To Terry’s dismay — a series of gun bills passed the house Friday. One — House 334 — would allow those who have a concealed carry permit to carry a concealed handgun into a church.

