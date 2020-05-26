https://www.dailywire.com/news/boston-man-spits-on-police-officer-throws-burning-american-flag-on-cop-car

The Boston Police Department reported on Monday that they had arrested a man who allegedly threw a burning American flag onto a police fan and spit on a police officer’s shoes.

The BPD released a statement about the incident and the arrest:

At about 7:10 PM on Sunday May 24, 2020, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) arrested Daniel Lucey, 40, of Boston on multiple charges while on patrol in the area of the Boston Common. Officers were approached by several concerned citizens who stated that they had observed the suspect lighting fire to an American Flag and throwing it onto the roof of an unoccupied Boston Police prisoner transport wagon which was parked near the fountain inside the park. Officers quickly responded and stopped the suspect who stated that he had burned the flag and thrown it atop the police vehicle as a form of protest. Officers noted that the suspect was in possession of several other flags which appeared to be similar to the ones which are planted in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument over Memorial Day weekend to commemorate the Massachusetts service members who have given their lives in defense of the United States of America. While speaking to the officers, the suspect then proceeded to spit at one of them, with saliva striking the officer’s shoe. The suspect was then placed in custody on scene. Daniel Lucey will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Malicious Destruction of Property and Malicious Destruction of Historical Monuments.

The New York Post noted that it was unclear what, exactly, Lucey was protesting. WCVB reported that 1,000 American flags “were planted on the Boston Common” Sunday night. The Outlet’s Josh Brogadir said the number was “symbolic of the times,” as the flags were placed six feet apart and there would normally be “37,309 flags in memory of Massachusetts service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice since the American Revolution.”

Tom Crohan, president of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, told WCVB the number of volunteers who typically place the flags had to be reduced this year.

“It covers the plot of land that we normally plant, and what we’re doing today and what we have done for the last 10 years is really calling this sacred ground,” he told the outlet.

The coronavirus pandemic is to blame for the reduced memorial, as people must practice social distancing.

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) released a statement regarding the memorial, saying, “I hope this iconic memorial, which is so important to so many and so popular to the people of Boston and the people of the commonwealth, provides you with a little bit of comfort, that those losses will never be forgotten.”

