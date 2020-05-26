https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breakig-dni-ric-grenell-dumps-slew-russia-probe-documents-way-door-including-michael-flynn-transcripts/

DNI Richard Grenell declassified a slew of Russia probe documents on his way out the door on Tuesday.

Former Rep. John Ratcliffe will take over as DNI today after his swearing in ceremony on Tuesday morning.

FOX News reported:

The documents include transcripts of phone calls that then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had in December 2016, during the presidential transition period. Grenell said publicly last week that he was in the process of declassifying those files, after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., asked that he do so. Fox News has learned that the declassification review of those transcripts is now complete, and it will be left up to Ratcliffe on whether to release them publicly. Fox News has learned that Grenell also completed the declassification review of other documents related to the origins of the Russia probe — including one that a senior intelligence official told Fox News was “very significant in understanding how intelligence was manipulated to support launching the Russia investigation.”

