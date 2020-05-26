https://www.theblaze.com/news/twitter-censors-trump

The popular social media platform Twitter began to add additional context to the president’s tweets after a public furor over missives he sent about a murder conspiracy theory.

The fact-check was instituted on a later tweet where President Donald Trump made claims about mail-in balloting.

When viewed on Twitter, the tweet now displays a message that reads “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” and links to tweets countering what the president said about the issue.

Previously to that tweet, critics of the president had angrily demanded that Twitter censor his tweets about an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory claiming MSNBC host Joe Scarborough had murdered his intern over an alleged extramarital affair.

A Twitter spokesperson told Politico that it was the first time such a tag had been added to the president’s tweets.

Katie Rosborough explained that the posts “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

The president’s team blasted the act as an attempt by Twitter to tamper with his messaging.

“We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting this message through to voters. Partnering with the fake news media ‘fact checkers’ is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility,” read a statement from Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager.

“There are many reasons the Trump campaign pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them,” the statement concluded.

Democrats have pushed mail-in ballots in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans have accused them of trying to accommodate efforts to corrupt the election system.

