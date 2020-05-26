http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9AB793GzHv0/

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter claimed Tuesday that his network does not attempt to “deplatform” people — i.e. to have them fired from media organizations, removed from social media platforms, or otherwise silenced.

The context was the ongoing controversy over President Donald Trump’s mockery of MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, suggesting that he be investigated for the 2001 death of staffer Lori Klausutis in his district office when he was a congressman.

Klausitis’s husband wrote to Twitter to ask that Trump’s tweets be taken down; Twitter declined but apologized to him.

Stelter then reported that Twitter is considering new “features and policies” to control such content in the future.

The following exchange then took place on Twitter, in which Stelter denied that CNN was celebrating Twitter’s decision — and went on to claim that CNN does not pressure other media companies to silence content or contributors:

Twitter statement re: Trump’s tweets about Lori Klausutis: “We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements… are causing the family.” Changes are in the works to “expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward” pic.twitter.com/JxiYmaYYL4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 26, 2020

Of course @CNN celebrates this because Orange Man Bad and Censorship Good, but the idea that a platform is a) responsible for things said by its users, and b) about to introduce changes to censor what they say is a warning about who will be “interfering” in the election, and how. https://t.co/fvAMKOLj33 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 26, 2020

nothing about my tweet is a “celebration.” it’s reporting. a simple summary of a corporation’s statement. please take up your concerns with the corporation. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 26, 2020

Is it your contention, Brian, that @CNN does not expend time and resources attempting to deplatform people? Shall I provide examples? @CNNPR https://t.co/6qdn0YplSt — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 26, 2020

it is my contention that reporters ask questions and companies provide answers. private companies make “deplatforming” decisions, not reporters. you know that. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 26, 2020

Earlier this month, CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy complained that Fox News allowed The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway to appear on Special Report with Bret Baier. (Hemingway appears as part of panel discussions.)

How can @BretBaier be hosting a supposed “straight-news” show while allowing @MZHemingway to appear on the program and push this “OBAMAGATE” stuff unchallenged with no opposing point of view? — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 12, 2020

In 2017, CNN threatened to publish the real name of a Reddit user who had posted a meme of Trump wrestling a man whose head had been replaced by the CNN logo. It only agreed not to publish his name unless he apologized.

In 2018, Darcy covered the “story” of why Alex Jones and InfoWars had not yet been kicked off Twitter and other social media platforms. When Twitter initially declined, Darcy opined that the company seemed not to have followed its own rules: “Twitter is one of the only major social media companies that has not taken any action against Jones or InfoWars in the last week.” The story reached its conclusion after Jones confronted Darcy on camera in the Capitol.

Darcy later told the Live from America podcast that he had been motivated to cover the story because, in his view, social media platforms allowed Jones and others to post “nonsense” and “hate speech.”

Asked whether Sarah Jeong of the New York Times was similarly guilty of “hate speech” for her past racist tweets, Darcy avoided the question.

Earlier this month, Darcy appeared on Stelter’s show, Reliable Sources, to suggest that President Trump be treated as InfoWars was: ““What is the difference at this point between Trump’s Twitter feed and Inforwars.com?” he asked. “Infowars might have been banned from Twitter, but it seems to have found a new home over at Trump’s Twitter feed.”

CNN’s “reporting” method in such cases appears to consist of raising complaints with social media organizations and asking them why they have not acted, until they do. It is less aimed at eliciting information than producing an outcome.

Also in 2018, CNN aired the first interview with Matt Rivitz of the Sleeping Giants organization, which tried to encourage advertisers to boycott Breitbart. (Recently, Rivitz’s colleague, Nandini Jammi, admitted that “keyword blacklisting,” a tactic Sleeping Giants had encouraged companies to use to be more selective about where their ads appeared, resulted in a decline in news advertising during the coronavirus pandemic, and job losses for journalists.)

More recently, Stelter said that CNN and other networks should only run the president’s briefings on the coronavirus pandemic on a delay, so that journalists could correct “bogus information” before returning to the live television feed.

