https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/brothers-allowed-black-widow-sting-thinking-turn-spider-man/

(FOX NEWS) — Three young Bolivian boys were hospitalized earlier this month when they were stung by a black widow spider while tending goats in a small Bolivian village, a report Monday said.

Believing a bite by the spider would give them powers like comic book superhero Spider-Man, the boys, aged 12, 10 and 8 from Chayanta, a town in the Andean region of Potosi, approached the spider on May 14 and poked it with a stick, Virgilio Pietro, epidemiology chief at the Bolivian Ministry of health told Telemundo.

The first symptoms appeared within a few minutes. Their mother rushed them to a local health center. Their health did not improve and they were transferred to a hospital in the town of Llallagua.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

