https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/candace-owens-leave-the-left

In this episode of “The Rubin Report,” BLEXIT founder Candace Owens joined BlazeTV host Dave Rubin to share a few of her encounters with so-called “social justice” mobs and cancel culture, and to talk about how these experiences have affected her personal life.

Candace explained why she almost never apologizes to the “disingenuous” outrage from the left.

“I pretty much never apologize in my public life. What you realize very quickly is that when they want to take you down, they will interpret everything to be wrong,” she said. “The second you give them just a little bit of rope, they will hang you with it. The second they figure out where you’re vulnerable … they’re going to get you … and you’re going to have to play that game forever. So I don’t play it with them.”

Candace suggested establishing the “terms of the apology” before even considering an apology.

“Are they actually seeking an apology or are they seeking to humiliate you? And the answer is always that they are seeking to humiliate you, when it comes to the left,” she said. “If you’re not a racist, if you’re not a sexist, don’t apologize for being one.”

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Want more from Dave Rubin?

Looking for smart and honest conversations about current events, political news and the culture war? On “The Rubin Report,” comedian Dave Rubin engages the ideas of some of society’s most interesting thought leaders, authors, and politicians. Subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multiplatform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

