(FOX NEWS) — The lead singer of a Christian rock band and the son of a pastor announced on Instagram that he no longer believes in God.

“I’ve been terrified to post this for a while– but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest,” Jon Steingard, the frontman for the band Hawk Nelson, wrote in the caption of a lengthy note on May 20.

“After growing up in a Christian home, being a pastor’s kid, playing and singing in a Christian band, and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most of the things in my life — I am now finding that I no longer believe in God,” he said.

