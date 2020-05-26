https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/church-burns-suspected-arson-pastor-challenges-coronavirus-restrictions/

(AP) — HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A church in Mississippi burned to the ground, about a month after its pastor filed a lawsuit challenging city officials on gathering restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

First Pentecostal Church in Holly Springs, Mississippi, burned down Wednesday morning. When investigators from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office got to the scene, they reportedly found graffiti in the church parking lot that read: “Bet you stay home now you hypokrites.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday condemned the fire, which is being investigated as an arson.

