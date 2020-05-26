https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/church-sues-colorado-governor-lockdown/

(CBS DENVER) — AULT, Colo. — A church in northern Weld County has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Polis and Jill Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for not allowing its congregation to meet.

High Plains Harvest Church in Ault, which is east of Fort Collins, is suing Polis and Ryan. The lawsuit claims it’s a violation of their First Amendment rights to gather and practice religion.

The church is also seeking a temporary restraining order against Polis and Ryan and prevention of the state from imposing criminal penalties for those who do choose to worship at the church.

