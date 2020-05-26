http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zfxHbCzW3z4/

Tuesday on CNN, host Anderson Cooper criticized President Donald Trump for his messaging on masks and his tweets about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Cooper said, “Leadership today also apparently consists of spreading vile conspiracy theories on Twitter about a former staffer for then-Congressman Joe Scarborough and doing it over and over again. Traumatizing her family and her husband so deeply that he begged the company to take down the president’s tweets because they’re not true about his wife.”

After playing a clip of Trump defending his Tweets at a press conference earlier, Cooper said, “What a little man. He’s just a little man. He’s the leader of the free world, and he is a little, little man. A self-proclaimed wartime leader — a leader in the midst, he says, of a transition to greatness for the country, spreading falsehoods about a dead woman, despite the pain and the pleas of her husband and family and doesn’t have the guts to say he doesn’t care about what they think. No, no, he doesn’t have the guts to say, ‘You know what, I don’t care what they think because this serves my political purposes.’ That’s why he’s doing it. He doesn’t have the guts to say that because he is just a little man despite his girth and size. He’s a little man inside, and he knows that. That, too, is now what leadership looks like. The president of the United States raising conspiracy theories about a dead woman, though her family is begging Twitter to take them down.”

He added, “That’s where we are. In the midst of a pandemic, this is what we’re talking about, is what the president is talking about every single day. You think it’s normal. You start to think this is just normal. It’s not. Man, we are in trouble.”

