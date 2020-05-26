http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wRs8SfpKFZE/

Appearing Tuesday on CNN, network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin advocated for Twitter to censor President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed by deleting his tweets about MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough.

A partial transcript is as follows:

BRIANNA KEILAR: Twitter says it’s deeply sorry about the pain — that they’re working to figure out how to handle situations like this. I wonder if there’s any legal recourse that this man has. JEFFREY TOOBIN: I think, frankly, it’s unlikely that he has any ability to sue Twitter or even the president. Twitter is a private company. They have rules, like Greyhound buses have rules. You can’t stay on a Greyhound bus if you break the rules. President Trump has broken the rules of Twitter over and over again, and Twitter has done nothing but put out statements of corporate gibberish like the one it did today. They either have rules where — I went and reviewed them today — targeted harassment. This is precisely targeted harassment at Joe Scarborough and certainly the memory of Mrs. Klausutis. All Twitter should do is follow its own rules and take these tweets down.

